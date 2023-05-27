As The Stock Rises By 30.02% Year-To-Date, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the DESP share is $9.63, that puts it down -44.38 from that peak though still a striking 33.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.44. The company’s market capitalization is $442.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 293.39K shares over the past three months.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DESP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) trade information

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $6.67 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.99%, and it has moved by 25.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.56%. The short interest in Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.38, which implies an increase of 41.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, DESP is trading at a discount of -199.85% off the target high and 2.55% off the low.

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Despegar.com Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares have gone up 20.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 110.17% against -6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.70% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.7 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.90%. While earnings are projected to return 30.40% in 2023.

DESP Dividends

Despegar.com Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 16 and August 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s Major holders

Despegar.com Corp. insiders own 14.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.94%, with the float percentage being 71.48%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.61 million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $28.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 million shares, is of Moerus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $28.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) shares are BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.88 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $3.87 million.