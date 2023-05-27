Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Has Been Rising 36.17% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.23% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ANGI share is $6.31, that puts it down -97.19 from that peak though still a striking 43.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 598.55K shares over the past three months.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ANGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Angi Inc. (ANGI) registered a -1.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.23% in intraday trading to $3.20 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.95%, and it has moved by 36.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.35%. The short interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 6.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.96, which implies an increase of 35.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, ANGI is trading at a discount of -181.25% off the target high and 14.06% off the low.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Angi Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares have gone up 49.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.45% against 28.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $402.98 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $405.6 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $515.78 million and $498.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.90% and then drop by -18.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -79.90% in 2023.

ANGI Dividends

Angi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Angi Inc. insiders own 4.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.08%, with the float percentage being 90.58%. Brown Advisory Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.65 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $21.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Angi Inc. (ANGI) shares are Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $5.18 million.