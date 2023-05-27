Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) Has Lost -45.37% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares were 0.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.37% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the ALLK share is $8.73, that puts it down -89.78 from that peak though still a striking 44.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $390.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ALLK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) registered a -4.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.37% in intraday trading to $4.60 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.12%, and it has moved by 9.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 75.57%. The short interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is 4.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.07, which implies an increase of 43.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, ALLK is trading at a discount of -378.26% off the target high and 45.65% off the low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allakos Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares have gone down -36.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.67% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.70% this quarter and then jump 11.30% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -54.10%. While earnings are projected to return -0.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc. insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.84%, with the float percentage being 89.80%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 174 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 7.10% of all shares), a total value of $27.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.06 million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $15.28 million.