ADN’s 23.95% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.12% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $4.48, that puts it down -322.64 from that peak though still a striking 43.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $56.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ADN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) registered a 8.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.12% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.95%, and it has moved by 42.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.19%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.70, which implies an increase of 92.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.70 and $14.70 respectively. As a result, ADN is trading at a discount of -1286.79% off the target high and -1286.79% off the low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares have gone down -44.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.02% against 11.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 342.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -222.00% in 2023.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.50%, with the float percentage being 33.46%. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.59 million shares (or 10.57% of all shares), a total value of $5.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 million.