Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) Is Worth Evaluating At $6.28

During the last session, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.15% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the ACHV share is $10.30, that puts it down -64.01 from that peak though still a striking 68.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.00. The company’s market capitalization is $112.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 173.60K shares over the past three months.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ACHV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) registered a 11.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.15% in intraday trading to $6.28 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.02%, and it has moved by -24.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.64%. The short interest in Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.95 day(s) to cover.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) shares have gone up 118.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.25% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.20% this quarter and then jump 71.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 61.00%. While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ACHV Dividends

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders