AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) Has Been Falling -75.88% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.84% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the ACRX share is $7.60, that puts it down -584.68 from that peak though still a striking 50.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $13.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.11K shares over the past three months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ACRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) registered a 16.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.84% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.31%, and it has moved by 64.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.88%. The short interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 72.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ACRX is trading at a discount of -260.36% off the target high and -260.36% off the low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares have gone down -51.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -139.30% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -105.20% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -80.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $70k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $570k and $507k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -93.00% and then drop by -86.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 197.60% in 2023.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.44%, with the float percentage being 13.58%. Rock Springs Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 2.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.1 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.