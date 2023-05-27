A Quick Glance At Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) Stock: It Is up 38.78% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -0.11 Percent

During the last session, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.13% or $1.04. The 52-week high for the ATAT share is $29.40, that puts it down -63.33 from that peak though still a striking 38.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 176.60K shares over the past three months.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ATAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) trade information

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) registered a 6.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.13% in intraday trading to $18.00 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -16.01% in 30 days. The short interest in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $210.54, which implies an increase of 91.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $182.75 and $233.86 respectively. As a result, ATAT is trading at a discount of -1199.22% off the target high and -915.28% off the low.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) shares have gone up 56.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 193.33% against 17.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.45 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $122.42 million by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -22.60% in 2023.

ATAT Dividends

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)’s Major holders

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited insiders own 25.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.16%, with the float percentage being 4.25%. Macquarie Group Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $20.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of CI Investments Inc.’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Fds-International Small Cap Fd owns about 27575.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8087.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.