A Quick Glance At Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) Stock: It Is up 51.63% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 57.21 Percent

During the last session, Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.30% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the AIP share is $9.78, that puts it down -44.67 from that peak though still a striking 51.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.27. The company’s market capitalization is $245.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.02K shares over the past three months.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) trade information

Arteris Inc. (AIP) registered a 5.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.30% in intraday trading to $6.76 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.75%, and it has moved by 81.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.44%. The short interest in Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) is 0.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.42 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arteris Inc. (AIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arteris Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arteris Inc. (AIP) shares have gone up 24.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.00% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -157.10% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.7 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.09 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.82 million and $11.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.60% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 21.00% in 2023.

AIP Dividends

Arteris Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arteris Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)’s Major holders

Arteris Inc. insiders own 43.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.09%, with the float percentage being 44.23%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 4.15% of all shares), a total value of $6.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arteris Inc. (AIP) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Exponential Technologies Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth owns about 1.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 million.