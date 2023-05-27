A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR), As It Continued To Rise 58.19% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.71% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the TCRR share is $3.88, that puts it down -145.57 from that peak though still a striking 48.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.82. The company’s market capitalization is $62.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 623.28K shares over the past three months.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. TCRR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) registered a -9.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.71% in intraday trading to $1.58 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.96%, and it has moved by -10.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.12%. The short interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.37, which implies an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, TCRR is trading at a discount of -89.87% off the target high and -26.58% off the low.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) shares have gone up 24.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.45% against 13.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.20% this quarter and then jump 43.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.70%. While earnings are projected to return -49.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

TCRR Dividends

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.32%, with the float percentage being 55.14%. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 10.32% of all shares), a total value of $6.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.