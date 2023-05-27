A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), As It Continued To Rise 37.19% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.01% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the CUE share is $5.12, that puts it down -30.95 from that peak though still a striking 44.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $160.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.47K shares over the past three months.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) registered a -1.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.01% in intraday trading to $3.91 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.90%, and it has moved by -9.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.83%. The short interest in Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is 0.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cue Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) shares have gone up 11.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.12% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.90% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 133.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $910k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $910k by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26k and $68k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3,400.00% and then jump by 1,238.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -5.30% in 2023.

CUE Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

Cue Biopharma Inc. insiders own 4.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.63%, with the float percentage being 31.00%. Slate Path Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 5.56% of all shares), a total value of $8.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $1.14 million.