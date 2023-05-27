A -2486.21% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ERNA)

During the last session, Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.49% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the ERNA share is $15.60, that puts it down -572.41 from that peak though still a striking 18.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.90. The company’s market capitalization is $13.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 9.90K shares over the past three months.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ERNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) trade information

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) registered a 21.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.49% in intraday trading to $2.32 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.00%, and it has moved by -20.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.42%. The short interest in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) is 79460.0 shares and it means that shorts have 8.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 96.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, ERNA is trading at a discount of -2486.21% off the target high and -2486.21% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 85.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ERNA Dividends

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s Major holders

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 47.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.36%, with the float percentage being 15.86%. Cypress Point Wealth Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 94375.0 shares (or 1.81% of all shares), a total value of $0.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79666.0 shares, is of Naviter Wealth, LLC’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 18551.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43045.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10000.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $23203.0.