1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FLWS share is $13.29, that puts it down -53.29 from that peak though still a striking 32.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.82. The company’s market capitalization is $579.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.25K shares over the past three months.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLWS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $8.67 this Friday, 05/26/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.89%, and it has moved by -5.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.21%. The short interest in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 42.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, FLWS is trading at a discount of -142.21% off the target high and -26.87% off the low.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares have gone up 3.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -232.00% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.90% this quarter and then jump 3.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $412.84 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $282.99 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $485.89 million and $295.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.00% and then drop by -4.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.00%. While earnings are projected to return -74.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s Major holders

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. insiders own 37.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.62%, with the float percentage being 106.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $35.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.94 million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $7.3 million.