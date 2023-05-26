Will Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MRSN share is $8.39, that puts it down -12.77 from that peak though still a striking 60.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $813.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $7.44 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.68%, and it has moved by 91.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 128.22%. The short interest in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is 7.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.14, which implies an increase of 50.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, MRSN is trading at a discount of -168.82% off the target high and -47.85% off the low.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares have gone up 16.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.30% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 19.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.52 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.84 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.28 million and $5.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 98.90% and then jump by 58.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.10%. While earnings are projected to return 9.50% in 2023.

MRSN Dividends

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.55%, with the float percentage being 100.79%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 7.88% of all shares), a total value of $37.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.66 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $35.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $15.46 million.