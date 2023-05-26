What To Expect Going Ahead For Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Given Its 15.77 Percent Gain On Thursday?

During the last session, Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s traded shares were 1.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.77% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the ELEV share is $5.10, that puts it down -69.44 from that peak though still a striking 76.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $95.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 856.64K shares over the past three months.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) trade information

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) registered a 15.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.77% in intraday trading to $3.01 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -40.51%, and it has moved by -0.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.49%. The short interest in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) is 0.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 33.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ELEV is trading at a discount of -66.11% off the target high and -32.89% off the low.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Elevation Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares have gone up 210.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.10% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.60% this quarter and then jump 79.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -54.70% in 2023.

ELEV Dividends

Elevation Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)’s Major holders

Elevation Oncology Inc. insiders own 2.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.24%, with the float percentage being 75.87%. Aisling Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 11.65% of all shares), a total value of $5.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.37 million shares, is of Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.