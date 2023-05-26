What Should You Do With Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s traded shares were 4.18 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.01% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the QH share is $7.30, that puts it down -290.37 from that peak though still a striking 42.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $11.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 77060.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

Quhuo Limited (QH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) trade information

Quhuo Limited (QH) registered a 11.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.01% in intraday trading to $1.87 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.57%, and it has moved by 32.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.02%. The short interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) is 98780.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $191.04, which implies an increase of 99.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $191.04 and $191.04 respectively. As a result, QH is trading at a discount of -10116.04% off the target high and -10116.04% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 93.50% in 2023.

QH Dividends

Quhuo Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH)’s Major holders

Quhuo Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.35%, with the float percentage being 17.35%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 41428.0 shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $78298.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3000.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5669.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 348.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $657.0 market value.