We Just Learned Something New! After Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)’s 1.39% Gain This Week

During the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 2.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $38.55, that puts it down -50.94 from that peak though still a striking 17.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.63 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SPR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.84% in intraday trading to $25.54 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.39%, and it has moved by -13.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.23%. The short interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) is 6.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.79, which implies an increase of 32.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, SPR is trading at a discount of -76.19% off the target high and -5.72% off the low.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares have gone up 0.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.11% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.70% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.62 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.26 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 22.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.20%. While earnings are projected to return -0.50% in 2023.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.84%, with the float percentage being 88.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 391 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.11 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $349.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.24 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $284.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 4.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.2 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $94.73 million.