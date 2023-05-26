We Just Learned Something New! After Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s 5.51% Gain This Week

During the recent session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 1.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $29.27, that puts it down -22.21 from that peak though still a striking 29.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.77. The company’s market capitalization is $16.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.87 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $23.95 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.51%, and it has moved by -12.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.72%. The short interest in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is 24.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinterest Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares have gone down -4.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.42% against 16.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $694.42 million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $733.77 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $665.93 million and $666.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 10.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.10%. While earnings are projected to return -128.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.48% per annum.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 31 and August 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.51%, with the float percentage being 96.36%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 955 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 55.48 million shares (or 9.33% of all shares), a total value of $1.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $925.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $433.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.66 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $331.72 million.