Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA)

During the last session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.08% or -$2.54. The 52-week high for the NTLA share is $76.45, that puts it down -94.93 from that peak though still a striking 17.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.44. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NTLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.33.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) trade information

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) registered a -6.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.08% in intraday trading to $39.22 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.71%, and it has moved by 8.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.60%. The short interest in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90.89, which implies an increase of 56.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $154.00 respectively. As a result, NTLA is trading at a discount of -292.66% off the target high and -12.19% off the low.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares have gone down -19.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.31% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.08 million as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.85 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.03 million and $11.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -13.90% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return -63.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

NTLA Dividends

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s Major holders

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 5.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.91%, with the float percentage being 93.13%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 443 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.84 million shares (or 11.16% of all shares), a total value of $366.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $303.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $257.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.45 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $85.61 million.