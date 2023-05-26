The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s 6.09% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s traded shares were 1.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.58% or $2.27. The 52-week high for the COCO share is $25.18, that puts it up 3.04 from that peak though still a striking 71.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 459.96K shares over the past three months.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. COCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) registered a 9.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.58% in intraday trading to $25.97 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.09%, and it has moved by 23.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 135.24%. The short interest in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) is 2.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.33, which implies an increase of 1.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, COCO is trading at a discount of -15.52% off the target high and 3.74% off the low.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Vita Coco Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares have gone up 145.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 186.96% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 800.00% this quarter and then jump 107.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.41 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $115.31 million and $124.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.20% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -60.30% in 2023.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

The Vita Coco Company Inc. insiders own 19.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.02%, with the float percentage being 76.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 127 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 3.14% of all shares), a total value of $34.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.57 million shares, is of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd owns about 0.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $7.82 million.