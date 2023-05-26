The Time To Buy Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX: SNMP) Is Now

During the last session, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.41% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SNMP share is $0.72, that puts it down -1100.0 from that peak though still a striking -16.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $13.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 216.23K shares over the past three months.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SNMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) registered a -14.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.41% in intraday trading to $0.06 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -50.82%, and it has moved by -62.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.77%. The short interest in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is 19750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 97.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SNMP is trading at a discount of -3233.33% off the target high and -3233.33% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $94.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.5 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.12%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP insiders own 12.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.49%, with the float percentage being 74.42%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.75 million shares (or 0.76% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.33 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $65654.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value.