The Future Belongs To Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.45% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the JG share is $1.19, that puts it down -296.67 from that peak though still a striking -3.33% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $38.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47780.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 66.42K shares over the past three months.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) registered a -3.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.45% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.42%, and it has moved by -28.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.97%. The short interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.85 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.64 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.58 million and $14.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% and then drop by -17.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.40%. While earnings are projected to return 24.40% in 2023.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.72%, with the float percentage being 16.82%. Fosun International Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.69 million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.66 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.0 million.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 47465.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14234.0 market value.