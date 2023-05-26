The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s traded shares were 1.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.26% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the WTER share is $9.60, that puts it down -352.83 from that peak though still a striking 51.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $21.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.23K shares over the past three months.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) trade information

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) registered a 23.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.26% in intraday trading to $2.12 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 55.88%, and it has moved by 101.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.52%. The short interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) is 0.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares have gone down -41.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.67% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.61 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.12 million and $16.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.50% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.40%. While earnings are projected to return -69.10% in 2023.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. insiders own 7.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 7.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86930.0 shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 82390.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.