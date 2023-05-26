SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBIG) On Thursday – Down -12.5 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s traded shares were 0.99 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.36% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SBIG share is $5.44, that puts it down -2166.67 from that peak though still a striking -12.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $8.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 110.32K shares over the past three months.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SBIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) trade information

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) registered a -22.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.36% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -51.83%, and it has moved by -59.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.19%. The short interest in SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) is 0.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.62, which implies an increase of 85.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, SBIG is trading at a discount of -733.33% off the target high and -420.83% off the low.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SpringBig Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SpringBig Holdings Inc. (SBIG) shares have gone down -71.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.27% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.3 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.58 million and $7.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.00% and then jump by 11.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -158.00% in 2023.

SBIG Dividends

SpringBig Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SpringBig Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG)’s Major holders

SpringBig Holdings Inc. insiders own 40.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.10%, with the float percentage being 63.53%. Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.29 million shares (or 4.79% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29931.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 23342.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5665.0 market value.