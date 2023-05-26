Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.30% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ANY share is $1.10, that puts it down -266.67 from that peak though still a striking 23.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $25.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 839.54K shares over the past three months.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) registered a -5.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.30% in intraday trading to $0.30 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.74%, and it has moved by -31.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.05%. The short interest in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.90%. While earnings are projected to return -403.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Sphere 3D Corp. insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.28%, with the float percentage being 1.32%. Group One Trading, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 71715.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $21514.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41992.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12597.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22706.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6811.0 market value.