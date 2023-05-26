Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Is Up 14.29% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -39.29% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.46% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SHPH share is $126.26, that puts it down -10510.08 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $16.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) registered a -8.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.46% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.22%, and it has moved by -23.23% in 30 days. The short interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is 87480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -141.10% in 2023.

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders own 58.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.01%, with the float percentage being 2.46%. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24600.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $32718.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10824.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $14395.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4926.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9260.0 market value.