Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$0.85. The 52-week high for the PRVA share is $44.64, that puts it down -82.65 from that peak though still a striking 15.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.64. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. PRVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.36% in intraday trading to $24.44 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.17%, and it has moved by -6.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.08%. The short interest in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) is 1.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.82, which implies an increase of 37.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, PRVA is trading at a discount of -84.12% off the target high and -22.75% off the low.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Privia Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares have gone up 7.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 387.50% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 160.00% this quarter and then jump 500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $686.59 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $702.92 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $615.5 million and $611.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.50% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 95.80% in 2023.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Privia Health Group Inc. insiders own 8.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.61%, with the float percentage being 94.92%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 274 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 24.83 million shares (or 21.47% of all shares), a total value of $685.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.54 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $153.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $36.7 million.