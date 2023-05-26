PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Have Dropped -42.88% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.20% or $0.82. The 52-week high for the PDSB share is $13.65, that puts it down -81.03 from that peak though still a striking 61.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.89. The company’s market capitalization is $206.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.28K shares over the past three months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) registered a 12.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.20% in intraday trading to $7.54 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.75%, and it has moved by 24.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.01%. The short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.95 day(s) to cover.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares have gone down -10.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.59% against 11.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -70.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.20%. While earnings are projected to return -116.10% in 2023.

PDSB Dividends

PDS Biotechnology Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s Major holders

PDS Biotechnology Corporation insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.40%, with the float percentage being 23.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.3 million shares (or 4.21% of all shares), a total value of $9.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $2.73 million.