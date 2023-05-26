One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD)

During the last session, Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.29% or $1.93. The 52-week high for the RPD share is $74.88, that puts it down -59.56 from that peak though still a striking 43.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RPD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) trade information

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) registered a 4.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.29% in intraday trading to $46.93 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.04%, and it has moved by -5.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.46%. The short interest in Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) is 4.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.79, which implies an increase of 5.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, RPD is trading at a discount of -38.5% off the target high and 14.77% off the low.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rapid7 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares have gone up 71.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 145.71% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,200.00% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $188.12 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $197.34 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $167.46 million and $175.51 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.30% and then jump by 12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.90%. While earnings are projected to return 19.50% in 2023.

RPD Dividends

Rapid7 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s Major holders

Rapid7 Inc. insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.23%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 10.77% of all shares), a total value of $298.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $291.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) shares are First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $57.75 million.