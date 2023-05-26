Now Is The Time To Buy PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

During the recent session, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares were 2.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the PCG share is $17.68, that puts it down -7.54 from that peak though still a striking 41.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.64. The company’s market capitalization is $40.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.75 million shares over the past three months.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PCG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

PG&E Corporation (PCG) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.09% in intraday trading to $16.44 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by -3.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.24%. The short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is 62.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PG&E Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares have gone up 7.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.00% against 1.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.72 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.9 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.12 billion and $5.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.80% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70%. While earnings are projected to return 10.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.45% per annum.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders own 5.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.60%, with the float percentage being 77.71%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 781 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 235.74 million shares (or 9.53% of all shares), a total value of $3.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 175.26 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 66.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.1 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 64.56 million, or about 3.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 billion.