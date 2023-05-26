Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG)

During the last session, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.14% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $6.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 199.15K shares over the past three months.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) registered a -17.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.14% in intraday trading to $0.07 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -50.94%, and it has moved by -63.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.35%. The short interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.20%. While earnings are projected to return 101.60% in 2023.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

Bit Origin Ltd insiders own 18.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.35%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 92800.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $26151.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59049.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $16640.0.

Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 30160.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7736.0 market value.