NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)’s Stock Is Up 2.79%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 48.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.80% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $24.43, that puts it down -224.01 from that peak though still a striking 2.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.33. The company’s market capitalization is $12.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 44.37 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a -4.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.80% in intraday trading to $7.54 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.58%, and it has moved by -1.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.46%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 111.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.99, which implies an increase of 91.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.20 and $174.96 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -2220.42% off the target high and -632.1% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone down -24.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.33% against 6.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2023.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders