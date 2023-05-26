NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ: NXGL) Has Grown 64.94% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.22% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the NXGL share is $2.22, that puts it up 7.11 from that peak though still a striking 54.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $11.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56900.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 26.37K shares over the past three months.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) trade information

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) registered a 8.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.22% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.97%, and it has moved by 49.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.94%. The short interest in NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) is 22740.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.99 day(s) to cover.

NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $620k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $580k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $396k and $561k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.60% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -10.10% in 2023.

NXGL Dividends

NEXGEL Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NEXGEL Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL)’s Major holders

NEXGEL Inc. insiders own 23.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.70%, with the float percentage being 2.21%. Simon Quick Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 35715.0 shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $45715.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20431.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $26151.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NEXGEL Inc. (NXGL) shares are Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 5058.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7207.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2970.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $3712.0.