MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.66% or $1.95. The 52-week high for the MAX share is $17.01, that puts it down -78.12 from that peak though still a striking 46.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.08. The company’s market capitalization is $495.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.87K shares over the past three months.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) trade information

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) registered a 25.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.66% in intraday trading to $9.55 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.18%, and it has moved by 26.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.24%. The short interest in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.43, which implies an increase of 23.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, MAX is trading at a discount of -67.54% off the target high and 26.7% off the low.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MediaAlpha Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares have gone down -21.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.96% against 19.00.

While earnings are projected to return -871.70% in 2023.

MAX Dividends

MediaAlpha Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s Major holders

MediaAlpha Inc. insiders own 6.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.08%, with the float percentage being 98.66%. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 37.95% of all shares), a total value of $168.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.97 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 13.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $59.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 4.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.73 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $7.23 million.