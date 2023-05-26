Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Received An -15.51% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s traded shares were 2.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.91. The 52-week high for the LMND share is $32.97, that puts it down -105.16 from that peak though still a striking 36.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $16.07 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.68%, and it has moved by 51.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.80%. The short interest in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is 13.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.35 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lemonade Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lemonade Inc. (LMND) shares have gone down -15.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.90% against 10.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.30%. While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.60% per annum.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders