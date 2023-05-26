Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) At $2.75 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.51% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $10.08, that puts it down -266.55 from that peak though still a striking 7.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $276.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. JMIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a -3.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.51% in intraday trading to $2.75 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.14%, and it has moved by 7.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.36%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 9.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 8.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -9.09% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -157.10% this quarter and then jump 35.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.27 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.35 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.59 million and $57.32 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then drop by -6.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.80% in 2023.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.49%, with the float percentage being 20.49%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.37 million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $30.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.