Is Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $430.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.16% or -$54.14. The 52-week high for the ULTA share is $556.60, that puts it down -29.15 from that peak though still a striking 16.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $360.58. The company’s market capitalization is $25.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.10K shares over the past three months.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ULTA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $5.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) trade information

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) registered a -11.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.16% in intraday trading to $430.98 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.23%, and it has moved by -21.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.11%. The short interest in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is 2.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $540.68, which implies an increase of 20.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $350.00 and $640.00 respectively. As a result, ULTA is trading at a discount of -48.5% off the target high and 18.79% off the low.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ulta Beauty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares have gone down -3.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.25% against -1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.70% this quarter and then jump 0.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.49 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.45 billion by the end of Oct 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.20%. While earnings are projected to return 33.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.92% per annum.

ULTA Dividends

Ulta Beauty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)’s Major holders

Ulta Beauty Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.73%, with the float percentage being 96.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,403 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 11.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.11 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $730.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $559.45 million.