Is Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -77.46% YTD?

During the last session, Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s traded shares were 1.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.02% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the MVLA share is $10.76, that puts it down -374.01 from that peak though still a striking 44.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $107.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 913.99K shares over the past three months.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MVLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) registered a -5.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.02% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 50.33%, and it has moved by 63.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.75%. The short interest in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 52.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, MVLA is trading at a discount of -120.26% off the target high and -98.24% off the low.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Movella Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) shares have gone down -77.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.07% against 19.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.04 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.31 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -102.40% in 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Movella Holdings Inc. insiders own 25.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.99%, with the float percentage being 141.84%. Francisco Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.5 million shares (or 16.70% of all shares), a total value of $11.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.19 million shares, is of KPCB XIII Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 10.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 million.