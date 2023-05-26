Is JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) On Track To Post A -43.11% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $136.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the JPM share is $144.34, that puts it down -5.39 from that peak though still a striking 26.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $101.28. The company’s market capitalization is $397.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.72 million shares over the past three months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. JPM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $136.96 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by -0.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.64%. The short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 17.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.83, which implies an increase of 14.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $140.00 and $196.00 respectively. As a result, JPM is trading at a discount of -43.11% off the target high and -2.22% off the low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares have gone up 0.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.61% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 44.20% this quarter and then jump 9.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.87 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.56 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.63 billion and $32.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.90% and then jump by 17.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.10%. While earnings are projected to return -21.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -4.33% per annum.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 4.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.99%, with the float percentage being 72.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,430 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 275.36 million shares (or 9.42% of all shares), a total value of $35.88 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 193.85 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $25.26 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 89.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.96 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 67.81 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $9.09 billion.