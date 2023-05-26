Is Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Still A Buy After A -2.38% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s traded shares were 2.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.42% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the INTR share is $4.63, that puts it down -88.21 from that peak though still a striking 44.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 354.49K shares over the past three months.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. INTR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) registered a 7.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.42% in intraday trading to $2.46 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.38%, and it has moved by 52.80% in 30 days. The short interest in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inter & Co Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) shares have gone up 5.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3,100.00% against 19.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 500.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.39 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $239.85 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $171.93 million and $166.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.70% and then jump by 43.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 91.30% in 2023.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Inter & Co Inc. insiders own 28.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.72%, with the float percentage being 10.80%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 64.51 million shares (or 22.65% of all shares), a total value of $109.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.7 million shares, is of Banco BTG Pactual SA’s that is approximately 1.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19989.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $40577.0.