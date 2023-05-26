Is GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Still A Buy After A -5.03% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the EAF share is $9.27, that puts it down -113.59 from that peak though still a striking 13.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $4.34 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.03%, and it has moved by -4.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.58%. The short interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 5.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.48 day(s) to cover.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GrafTech International Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares have gone down -21.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95.24% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -102.30% this quarter and then drop -94.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.33 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210.5 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $363.65 million and $303.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.20% and then drop by -30.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 1.50% in 2023, the next five years will return -5.87% per annum.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

GrafTech International Ltd. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.43%, with the float percentage being 95.58%. Brookfield Corp /ON/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 63.83 million shares (or 24.86% of all shares), a total value of $310.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.36 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $186.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 17.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.78 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $27.51 million.