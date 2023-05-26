Is Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -81.07% YTD?

During the recent session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 21.95% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the BHG share is $171.60, that puts it down -1643.9 from that peak though still a striking 20.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $55.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.13K shares over the past three months.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. BHG has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$6.52.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) registered a 21.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.95% in intraday trading to $9.84 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -41.00%, and it has moved by -26.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.97%. The short interest in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.48, which implies a decrease of -564.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.40 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, BHG is trading at a premium of 59.35% off the target high and 95.93% off the low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bright Health Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares have gone down -87.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.31% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.90% this quarter and then jump 84.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $744.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $739.04 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.58 billion and $1.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -52.80% and then drop by -58.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -46.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 41.00% per annum.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $73.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $47.78 million.