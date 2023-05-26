Is Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AXDX) 3.65% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AXDX share is $3.74, that puts it down -385.71 from that peak though still a striking 41.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $71.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 295.19K shares over the past three months.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AXDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.65%, and it has moved by -12.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.36%. The short interest in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is 4.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.60, which implies a decrease of -28.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.60 and $0.60 respectively. As a result, AXDX is trading at a premium of 22.08% off the target high and 22.08% off the low.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares have gone down -18.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.37% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.10% this quarter and then jump 27.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.95 million by the end of Sep 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.50%. While earnings are projected to return 39.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 26.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.99%, with the float percentage being 38.19%. Griffin Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.25 million shares (or 10.27% of all shares), a total value of $7.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.