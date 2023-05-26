iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Surged -25.04% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 7.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.02% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -77.95 from that peak though still a striking 63.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.81 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IQ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 22 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) registered a -3.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.02% in intraday trading to $4.49 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.31%, and it has moved by -25.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.67%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 33.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.86, which implies an increase of 92.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.18 and $83.98 respectively. As a result, IQ is trading at a discount of -1770.38% off the target high and -327.17% off the low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares have gone up 84.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,500.00% against -1.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 225.00% this quarter and then jump 185.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.15 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $924.91 million and $1.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.20% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.82% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.28%, with the float percentage being 48.39%. Oasis Management Co Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.53 million shares (or 4.26% of all shares), a total value of $171.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.3 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $169.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 13.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.36 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $29.21 million.