Investing In Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s traded shares were 1.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the FLYW share is $32.01, that puts it down -7.71 from that peak though still a striking 51.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.56. The company’s market capitalization is $3.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 888.18K shares over the past three months.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FLYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $29.72 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.71%, and it has moved by 5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.83%. The short interest in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 2.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.58, which implies an increase of 14.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, FLYW is trading at a discount of -31.22% off the target high and 5.79% off the low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flywire Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares have gone up 47.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.56% against 16.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 375.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.46 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.94 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.54 million and $91.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.70% and then jump by 32.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -41.10% in 2023.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Flywire Corporation insiders own 2.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.71%, with the float percentage being 89.98%. Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 265 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.65 million shares (or 10.70% of all shares), a total value of $341.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.64 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $312.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 3.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.72 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $66.52 million.