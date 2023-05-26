How Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -49.44% YTD?

During the last session, Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.30% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the OPI share is $21.50, that puts it down -218.52 from that peak though still a striking 13.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $327.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. OPI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) trade information

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) registered a 0.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.30% in intraday trading to $6.75 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.43%, and it has moved by 3.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.93%. The short interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is 5.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 43.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, OPI is trading at a discount of -181.48% off the target high and 40.74% off the low.

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Office Properties Income Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) shares have gone down -55.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.13% against 3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.90% this quarter and then drop -202.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.98 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $133.06 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $141.32 million and $137.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.90% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.20%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

OPI Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Office Properties Income Trust is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 14.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s Major holders

Office Properties Income Trust insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.84%, with the float percentage being 84.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 304 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.15 million shares (or 18.83% of all shares), a total value of $112.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.06 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $60.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 4.44% of the stock, which is worth about $37.03 million.