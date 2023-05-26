GRAB’s 9.29% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares were 18.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the GRAB share is $4.03, that puts it down -34.33 from that peak though still a striking 27.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $11.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 27.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.16 million shares over the past three months.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. GRAB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 21 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.29%, and it has moved by 8.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.65%. The short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) is 109.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.16, which implies an increase of 27.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.55 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, GRAB is trading at a discount of -83.33% off the target high and 15.0% off the low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grab Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares have gone up 3.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.36% against 19.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $512.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $521.37 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 52.10% in 2023.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders own 27.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.71%, with the float percentage being 71.38%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 416 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 709.27 million shares (or 18.93% of all shares), a total value of $2.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 313.14 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $942.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 82.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $249.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.92 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $177.35 million.