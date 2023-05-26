Given A -67.19% Drop From High, Can Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. The 52-week high for the CCO share is $2.14, that puts it down -67.19 from that peak though still a striking 28.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $598.22M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.41 million shares over the past three months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.79%, and it has moved by 6.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.72%. The short interest in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is 41.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.69, which implies an increase of 24.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, CCO is trading at a discount of -95.31% off the target high and 6.25% off the low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) shares have gone up 20.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.08% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.10% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $641.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $631 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $643.38 million and $600.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.20% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.00%. While earnings are projected to return 78.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders