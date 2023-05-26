For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s traded shares were 3.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.49% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the ARRY share is $24.99, that puts it down -8.28 from that peak though still a striking 60.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.02. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.77 million shares over the past three months.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ARRY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.18.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) trade information

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) registered a -2.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.49% in intraday trading to $23.08 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.52%, and it has moved by 13.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 150.33%. The short interest in Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) is 16.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.45, which implies an increase of 15.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ARRY is trading at a discount of -51.65% off the target high and 26.34% off the low.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Array Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) shares have gone up 6.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 134.21% against 30.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $452.35 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $541.64 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $424.93 million and $399.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.50% and then jump by 35.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 42.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 44.50% per annum.

ARRY Dividends

Array Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s Major holders