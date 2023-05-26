Following Its 52-Week Low, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)’S Share Price Rose 17.39% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -76.14%

During the last session, View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s traded shares were 10.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.58% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VIEW share is $2.74, that puts it down -1091.3 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $56.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 736.87K shares over the past three months.

View Inc. (VIEW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VIEW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) trade information

View Inc. (VIEW) registered a 2.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.58% in intraday trading to $0.23 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by -28.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.98%. The short interest in View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 92.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, VIEW is trading at a discount of -1204.35% off the target high and -1204.35% off the low.

View Inc. (VIEW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that View Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. View Inc. (VIEW) shares have gone down -81.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.00% against 34.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.90% this quarter and then jump 25.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.5 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.32 million and $23.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 53.20% and then jump by 78.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 20.80% in 2023.

VIEW Dividends

View Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

View Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s Major holders

View Inc. insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.62%, with the float percentage being 81.19%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 66.19 million shares (or 27.44% of all shares), a total value of $33.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.0 million shares, is of Madrone Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 12.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of View Inc. (VIEW) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 4.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.17 million, or about 1.73% of the stock, which is worth about $4.02 million.