Does Guardant Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GH) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares were 3.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.59% or -$0.74. The 52-week high for the GH share is $62.75, that puts it down -125.15 from that peak though still a striking 25.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.67. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) registered a -2.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.59% in intraday trading to $27.87 this Thursday, 05/25/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.59%, and it has moved by 33.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.22%. The short interest in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is 7.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Guardant Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares have gone down -40.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.21% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.70% this quarter and then jump 29.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.28 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.04 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $109.14 million and $117.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.40% and then jump by 15.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.20%. While earnings are projected to return -60.00% in 2023.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.25%, with the float percentage being 96.75%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.23 million shares (or 8.99% of all shares), a total value of $216.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.77 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $205.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $80.11 million.